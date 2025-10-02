Sandia National Labs in San Francisco Bay Area的软件工程师薪酬Senior Member of Technical Staff级别为每year$203K。 year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area包的中位数总计为$212K。 查看Sandia National Labs总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$203K
$200K
$0
$3K
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***