SailPoint in Greater Austin Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L2级别的每year$100K到L6级别的每year$211K。 year薪酬 in Greater Austin Area包的中位数总计为$142K。 查看SailPoint总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$100K
$94K
$4.4K
$2K
L3
$132K
$117K
$9.1K
$6.4K
L4
$168K
$145K
$15K
$7.3K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在SailPoint，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)