Ryanair 薪资

Ryanair的薪资范围从低端的产品设计师年度总薪酬$23,880到高端的产品经理$140,295。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Ryanair. 最后更新： 8/14/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $56.4K
招聘人员
Median $41K
业务分析师
$34.7K

数据科学家
$34K
产品设计师
$23.9K
产品经理
$140K
收入运营
$76.3K
解决方案架构师
$107K
常见问题

The highest paying role reported at Ryanair is 产品经理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,295. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ryanair is $48,739.

