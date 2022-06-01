公司目录
Rocket Companies
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Rocket Companies 薪资

Rocket Companies的薪资范围从低端的招聘人员年度总薪酬$75,876到高端的数据科学经理$215,735。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Rocket Companies. 最后更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
Median $131K

后端软件工程师

产品经理
Median $183K
业务发展
$199K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
数据分析师
$99K
数据科学经理
$216K
数据科学家
$109K
财务分析师
$119K
人力资源
$94.5K
信息技术专家
$171K
市场营销
$99.5K
产品设计师
$171K
产品设计经理
$183K
招聘人员
$75.9K
软件工程经理
$137K
解决方案架构师
$186K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

The highest paying role reported at Rocket Companies is 数据科学经理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,735. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rocket Companies is $136,680.

特色职位

    未找到Rocket Companies的特色职位

相关公司

  • Visa
  • Alkami
  • Global Payments
  • S&P Global
  • Enova International
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源