Rite Aid
Rite Aid 薪资

Rite Aid的薪资范围从低端的客户服务年度总薪酬$33,446到高端的项目经理$271,350。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Rite Aid. 最后更新： 8/21/2025

$160K

业务发展
$258K
客户服务
$33.4K
数据科学经理
$179K

数据科学家
$80.4K
人力资源
$86.6K
信息技术专家
$62.1K
法律
$251K
医师
$83.3K
产品设计师
$174K
项目经理
$271K
销售
$39.8K
网络安全分析师
$241K
软件工程师
$66.2K
软件工程经理
$206K
解决方案架构师
$164K
常见问题

据报道，Rite Aid最高薪的职位是项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$271,350。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Rite Aid的年总薪酬中位数为$164,175。

