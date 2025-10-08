Riot Games in United States的全栈软件工程师薪酬范围从P1级别的每year$140K到P4级别的每year$292K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$215K。 查看Riot Games总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/8/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
P1
$140K
$127K
$3K
$9.6K
P2
$193K
$162K
$1.3K
$29.2K
P3
$244K
$192K
$3.4K
$48.9K
P4
$292K
$228K
$7K
$57.9K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
未找到薪资数据
