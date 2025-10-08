Riot Games in United States的后端软件工程师薪酬范围从P1级别的每year$133K到P5级别的每year$430K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$282K。 查看Riot Games总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/8/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
P1
$133K
$121K
$0
$12K
P2
$211K
$168K
$0
$43.5K
P3
$237K
$188K
$4.7K
$44.4K
P4
$305K
$226K
$0
$79.3K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
