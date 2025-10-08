Riot Games in United States的Technical Accountant薪酬范围从P3级别的每year$179K到P4级别的每year$246K。 查看Riot Games总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/8/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$179K
$148K
$0
$30.6K
P4
$246K
$219K
$0
$26.8K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
