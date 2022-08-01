公司目录
rideOS
    At rideOS, we are a technology division supporting Gopuff, the leading delivery solution for instant everyday needs. Our team of developers and mobility experts focus on accelerating innovation for Gopuff’s delivery optimization, fulfillment center operations, and other strategic initiatives. We place a strong emphasis on our culture, diversity, and employee wellbeing and are proud to maintain our small startup hustle - while also enjoying the benefits and excitement of Gopuff’s hypergrowth. rideOS is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Pittsburgh and Berlin as well.

    http://rideos.ai
    2017
    50
    $1M-$10M
