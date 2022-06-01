公司目录
Ricoh USA
保险、健康和福祉
  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    14 days

  • Vision Insurance

  • Sick Time

    • 居家
  • Company Phones

  • Remote Work

    • 财务和退休
  • 401k $3,600

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

