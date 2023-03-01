公司目录
Rice University
Rice University 薪资

Rice University的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$32,000（低端）到产品经理职位的$97,013（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Rice University. 最后更新： 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
软件工程师
Median $32K

研究科学家

化学工程师
Median $36K

研究工程师

数据科学家
Median $40K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Research Assistant
Median $40K
行政助理
$48.1K
生物医学工程师
$51.7K
数据分析师
$58.8K
财务分析师
$77.4K
地质工程师
$66.7K
机械工程师
$34.8K
产品设计师
$79.6K
产品经理
$97K
找不到您的职位？

常见问题

Rice University薪资最高的职位是产品经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$97,013。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Rice University的年度总薪酬中位数为$49,910。

其他资源

