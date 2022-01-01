公司目录
Ribbon
Ribbon 薪资

Ribbon的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$21,138（低端）到数据分析师职位的$152,235（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Ribbon. 最后更新： 11/29/2025

软件工程师
Median $21.1K

网络工程师

软件工程经理
Median $59.4K
客户服务
$71.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

数据分析师
$152K
硬件工程师
$58.8K
人力资源
$130K
产品经理
$59.6K
招聘专员
$109K
解决方案架构师
$83.6K
常见问题

Ribbon薪资最高的职位是数据分析师 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$152,235。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Ribbon的年度总薪酬中位数为$71,889。

其他资源

