公司目录
Rhode Island Historical Society
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Rhode Island Historical Society的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    The Rhode Island Historical Society is a membership organization founded in 1822. They collect, preserve, and share Rhode Island's history through their extensive collections, including objects, manuscripts, books, photographs, and maps. They own and maintain historic landmarks such as the John Brown House and the Aldrich House. They also operate the Mary Elizabeth Robinson Research Center and the Museum of Work and Culture. The Society offers educational programs, teacher training, exhibits, concerts, and community activities.

    rihs.org
    官网
    1822
    成立年份
    31
    员工人数
    $1M-$10M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Rhode Island Historical Society的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Amazon
    • Spotify
    • Coinbase
    • Netflix
    • Roblox
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源