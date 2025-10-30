Remitly in United States的软件工程经理薪酬范围从Engineering Manager III级别的每year$388K到Director of Engineering级别的每year$553K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$415K。 查看Remitly总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Engineering Manager III
$388K
$223K
$165K
$0
Engineering Manager IV
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Director of Engineering
$553K
$253K
$300K
$0
VP of Engineering
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Remitly，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)