Remitly
Remitly 软件工程师 薪资

Remitly in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$163K到L5级别的每year$412K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$225K。 查看Remitly总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/30/2025

平均薪酬按等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
Software Engineer I(入门级)
$163K
$125K
$31.7K
$6.4K
L2
Software Engineer II
$232K
$152K
$69K
$11K
L3
Senior Software Engineer
$352K
$202K
$143K
$7.3K
L4
Staff Software Engineer
$238K
$150K
$82.5K
$5K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪资提交
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Remitly，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)



包含职位

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

常见问题

Remitly in United States软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$412,250。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Remitly in United States软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$205,000。

