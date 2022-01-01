公司目录
Relativity
Relativity 薪资

Relativity的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$102,060（低端）到业务运营职位的$298,500（高端）。

软件工程师
Software Engineer $102K
Advanced Software Engineer $120K
Senior Software Engineer $150K
Lead Software Engineer $178K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

产品经理
Median $140K
软件工程经理
Median $210K

产品设计师
Median $119K
业务运营
$299K
数据科学经理
$217K
数据科学家
$147K
市场营销
$168K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$145K
用户体验研究员
$110K
归属时间表

5%

1

15%

2

30%

3

50%

4

股票类型
Options

在Relativity，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 5% 归属于 1st- (5.00% 年度)

  • 15% 归属于 2nd- (15.00% 年度)

  • 30% 归属于 3rd- (30.00% 年度)

  • 50% 归属于 4th- (50.00% 年度)

常见问题

Relativity薪资最高的职位是业务运营 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$298,500。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Relativity的年度总薪酬中位数为$147,131。

