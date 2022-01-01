公司目录
Relativity
Relativity 福利

保险、健康和福祉
  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Disability Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Sick Time

    • 居家
  • Housing Stipend

  • Remote Work

    • 财务和退休
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • 津贴和折扣
  • Learning and Development

