公司目录
REGENXBIO
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于REGENXBIO的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    REGENXBIO is a biotech company that develops gene therapy product candidates to address genetic defects or enable cells to produce therapeutic proteins. Its lead product candidate, RGX-314, is in Phase III clinical trial for wet age-related macular degeneration. The company also has other product candidates in various stages of clinical trials and preclinical development. REGENXBIO licenses its proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform to other companies and has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

    http://regenxbio.com
    官网
    2008
    成立年份
    372
    员工人数
    $250M-$500M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到REGENXBIO的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Pinterest
    • Coinbase
    • PayPal
    • Stripe
    • Spotify
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源