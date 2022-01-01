公司目录
REEF
REEF 薪资

REEF的薪资范围从业务分析师职位的年总薪酬$72,000（低端）到销售职位的$225,106（高端）。

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
业务分析师
Median $72K
产品经理
Median $85K
项目经理
$113K

销售
$225K
软件工程师
Median $80K
归属时间表

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票类型
Options

在REEF，Options采用5年归属时间表：

  • 20% 归属于 1st- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 2nd- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 归属于 3rd- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 归属于 4th- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (1.67% 每月)

常见问题

REEF薪资最高的职位是销售 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$225,106。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
REEF的年度总薪酬中位数为$85,000。

