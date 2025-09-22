公司目录
Reddit
Reddit in United States的软件工程经理薪酬范围从M2|Software Engineering Manager级别的每year$456K到M3|Senior Software Engineering Manager级别的每year$980K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$515K。 查看Reddit总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/22/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
M2|Software Engineering Manager
$456K
$262K
$195K
$0
M3|Senior Software Engineering Manager
$980K
$330K
$650K
$0
D1|Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
D2|Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
查看 2 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级
导出数据查看职位空缺

归属时间表

100%

1

在Reddit，股票/股权授予采用1年归属时间表：

  • 100% 归属于 1st- (100.00% 年度)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Reddit，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Reddit，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.



常见问题

Reddit in United States软件工程经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$980,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Reddit in United States软件工程经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$413,000。

