公司目录
Reckitt
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Reckitt 薪资

Reckitt的薪资范围从低端的信息技术专家年度总薪酬$14,462到高端的销售$492,450。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Reckitt. 最后更新： 8/21/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

市场营销
Median $161K
会计师
$127K
业务分析师
$20.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
数据分析师
$33.1K
财务分析师
$28.1K
信息技术专家
$14.5K
管理咨询顾问
$85.4K
机械工程师
$187K
产品经理
$114K
项目经理
$31.9K
销售
$492K
软件工程师
$161K
解决方案架构师
$102K
技术项目经理
$93.2K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

The highest paying role reported at Reckitt is 销售 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $492,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reckitt is $97,799.

特色职位

    未找到Reckitt的特色职位

相关公司

  • Unilever
  • Sprint
  • Micro Focus
  • IGT
  • HSBC
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源