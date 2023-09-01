公司目录
REA Group
REA Group 薪资

REA Group的薪资范围从低端的产品设计师年度总薪酬$76,389到高端的解决方案架构师$144,619。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 REA Group. 最后更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $106K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

数据工程师

产品经理
Median $127K
产品设计师
Median $76.4K

软件工程经理
Median $131K
数据分析师
$100K
数据科学家
$119K
解决方案架构师
$145K
常见问题

据报道，REA Group最高薪的职位是解决方案架构师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$144,619。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，REA Group的年总薪酬中位数为$119,100。

