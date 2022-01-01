公司目录
RBC
加拿大皇家银行 薪资

RBC的薪资范围从销售职位的年总薪酬$36,123（低端）到幕僚长职位的$201,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 加拿大皇家银行. 最后更新： 10/25/2025

软件工程师
PL10 $50.4K
PL09 $58.9K
PL08 $80.7K
PL07 $110K
PL06 $121K
PL05 $118K

iOS工程师

前端软件工程师

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

数据工程师

开发运维工程师

站点可靠性工程师

业务分析师
PL10 $38.4K
PL09 $50.4K
PL08 $69.8K
PL07 $83.8K
PL05 $51.5K
产品经理
PL08 $85.3K
PL07 $101K
PL06 $128K

数据科学家
PL08 $77.6K
PL07 $101K
PL06 $168K
财务分析师
Median $64.3K

Risk Analyst

产品设计师
PL08 $77.1K
PL07 $102K

用户体验设计师

软件工程经理
Median $127K
数据分析师
Median $57.7K
项目经理
Median $71.1K
投资银行家
Median $75.1K
解决方案架构师
Median $115K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $72.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $64.7K
用户体验研究员
Median $86.7K
精算师
Median $68.7K
会计师
Median $71K
业务运营
Median $51.1K
客户服务
Median $38K
市场营销
Median $101K
销售
Median $36.1K
项目群经理
Median $138K
业务运营经理
Median $99K
技术项目经理
Median $100K
数据科学经理
Median $82.1K
行政助理
$38.3K
业务拓展
$44.7K
幕僚长
$201K
企业发展
$110K
平面设计师
$48.9K
人力资源
$200K
法务
$56.8K
管理顾问
$44.4K
市场营销运营
Median $69.5K
合作伙伴经理
$113K
产品设计经理
$164K
技术写作专员
$45.2K
全面薪酬
$95.6K
风险投资家
$121K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在RBC，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

RBC薪资最高的职位是幕僚长 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$201,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
RBC的年度总薪酬中位数为$79,163。

