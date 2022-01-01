公司目录
Razorpay
Razorpay 薪资

Razorpay的薪资范围从低端的市场运营年度总薪酬$4,880到高端的解决方案架构师$200,862。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Razorpay. 最后更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer $24.1K
Senior Software Engineer $46.9K
Lead Software Engineer $67.1K
Staff Software Engineer $74.6K

前端软件工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

DevOps工程师

软件工程经理
Median $101K
产品经理
Product Manager $64.5K
Senior Product Manager $79.3K
Principal Product Manager $114K

产品设计师
Median $44.8K

用户体验设计师

业务分析师
Median $22.8K
数据科学家
Median $33.9K
技术项目经理
Median $58.2K
业务发展
$73.2K
数据分析师
$14K
数据科学经理
$194K
人力资源
$76.3K
管理咨询顾问
$63.8K
市场营销
$33.6K
市场运营
$4.9K
产品设计经理
$67.4K
项目经理
$29.6K
项目经理
$24.5K
销售
$141K
解决方案架构师
$201K
技术写作者
$29.4K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Razorpay，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

7 years post-termination exercise window.

常见问题

据报道，Razorpay最高薪的职位是解决方案架构师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$200,862。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Razorpay的年总薪酬中位数为$63,845。

