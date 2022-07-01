公司目录
Ralph Lauren 薪资

Ralph Lauren的薪资范围从Cybersecurity Analyst职位的年总薪酬$18,296（低端）到软件工程师职位的$218,900（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Ralph Lauren. 最后更新： 10/25/2025

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $18.3K
业务运营
$78.4K
业务分析师
$61.7K

数据科学家
$25.4K
人力资源
$71.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$25K
产品设计师
$80.4K
产品经理
$90.5K
销售
$155K
软件工程师
$219K
解决方案架构师
$53.9K
常见问题

Ralph Lauren薪资最高的职位是软件工程师 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$218,900。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Ralph Lauren的年度总薪酬中位数为$71,640。

