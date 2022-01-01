公司目录
R3
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

R3 薪资

R3的薪资范围从产品设计师职位的年总薪酬$75,661（低端）到销售职位的$166,787（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 R3. 最后更新： 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
软件工程师
Median $107K

加密货币工程师

产品设计师
$75.7K
产品经理
$119K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
销售
$167K
软件工程经理
$149K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

R3薪资最高的职位是销售 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$166,787。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
R3的年度总薪酬中位数为$118,983。

推荐职位

    未找到R3的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Nisum
  • Genesys
  • Avanade
  • Ultimate Software
  • Esri
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/r3/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.