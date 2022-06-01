公司目录
Qwick
Qwick 薪资

Qwick的薪资范围从产品经理职位的年总薪酬$78,591（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$208,950（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Qwick. 最后更新： 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
软件工程师
Median $200K
产品经理
$78.6K
软件工程经理
$209K

常见问题

Qwick薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$208,950。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Qwick的年度总薪酬中位数为$200,000。

其他资源

