Qualtrics in United States的软件工程经理薪酬范围从Associate Manager级别的每year$342K到Senior Director of Engineering级别的每year$382K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$415K。 查看Qualtrics总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/28/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Manager
$342K
$202K
$126K
$14.4K
Manager
$424K
$240K
$154K
$30.4K
Senior Manager
$281K
$176K
$81.3K
$24K
Director of Engineering
$372K
$214K
$92.3K
$65.5K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Qualtrics，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)