公司目录
Qualia
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Qualia 薪资

Qualia的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$55,275（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$256,959（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Qualia. 最后更新： 9/18/2025

$160K

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

软件工程师
Median $170K

全栈软件工程师

产品经理
Median $200K
客户服务
$55.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
数据科学家
$118K
市场营销
$102K
招聘专员
Median $155K
销售
$85.4K
软件工程经理
$257K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Qualia，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

有疑问？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工交流，获取职业建议等更多内容。

立即访问！

常见问题

Ipa ti o nsan owo giga julọ ti a sọ ni Qualia ni 软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level pẹlu apapọ isanwo ọdun ti $256,959. Eyi pẹlu oṣu ipilẹ ati eyikeyi isanwo ọja ipin ati awọn ẹbun.
Apapọ isanwo ọdun aringbungbun ti a sọ ni Qualia ni $136,300.

推荐职位

    未找到Qualia的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Nylas
  • Zenefits
  • HackerOne
  • Drift
  • PathAI
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源