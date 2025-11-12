Qualcomm in Greater San Diego Area的机器学习工程师薪酬范围从Engineer级别的每year$194K到Staff Engineer级别的每year$264K。 year薪酬 in Greater San Diego Area包的中位数总计为$219K。 查看Qualcomm总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/12/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Associate Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Engineer
$194K
$146K
$27.6K
$20.4K
Senior Engineer
$217K
$173K
$34.6K
$9.4K
Staff Engineer
$264K
$184K
$53.9K
$26.5K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Qualcomm，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33.3% 归属于 1st-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 2nd-年 (16.65% 半年)
33.3% 归属于 3rd-年 (16.65% 半年)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Qualcomm，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)