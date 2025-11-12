Qualcomm in Greater Bengaluru的专用集成电路工程师薪酬范围从Associate Hardware Engineer级别的每year₹2.91M到Senior Staff Hardware Engineer级别的每year₹11.45M。 year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru包的中位数总计为₹6.63M。 查看Qualcomm总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/12/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Associate Hardware Engineer
₹2.91M
₹1.71M
₹170K
₹1.03M
Hardware Engineer
₹2.37M
₹1.91M
₹457K
₹0
Senior Hardware Engineer
₹4.98M
₹2.95M
₹1.74M
₹293K
Staff Hardware Engineer
₹7.3M
₹5.07M
₹1.68M
₹547K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Qualcomm，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33.3% 归属于 1st-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 2nd-年 (16.65% 半年)
33.3% 归属于 3rd-年 (16.65% 半年)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Qualcomm，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)