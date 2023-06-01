公司目录
Proof Technology
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Proof Technology的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Proof is a legal technology company that connects law firms with independent process servers nationwide through a web-based platform. The platform allows law firms to create electronic serve requests, receive live updates, see mapped verification of all attempts, and connect directly to servers via Live Chat. Proof's technology provides electronic time and date stamped proof of successful service and a notarized affidavit from the server. They offer 1, 3 or 7 day service nationwide and internationally.

    proofserve.com
    官网
    2017
    成立年份
    84
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Proof Technology的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Uber
    • Snap
    • Spotify
    • PayPal
    • Intuit
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源