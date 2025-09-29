Procter & Gamble in United States的项目群经理薪酬B2级别为每year$116K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$133K。 查看Procter & Gamble总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/29/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
B1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B2
$116K
$109K
$3.5K
$4.1K
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
