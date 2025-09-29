Procter & Gamble in Poland的产品经理薪酬范围从B2级别的每yearPLN 346K到B3级别的每yearPLN 407K。 year薪酬 in Poland包的中位数总计为PLN 331K。 查看Procter & Gamble总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/29/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
B1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B2
PLN 346K
PLN 328K
PLN 0
PLN 17.8K
B3
PLN 407K
PLN 354K
PLN 0
PLN 53K
B4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
