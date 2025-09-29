Procter & Gamble in United States的数据科学家薪酬范围从B1级别的每year$133K到B3级别的每year$245K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$148K。 查看Procter & Gamble总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/29/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
B1
$133K
$127K
$1.4K
$4.1K
B2
$168K
$158K
$2.6K
$7.5K
B3
$245K
$185K
$25K
$35K
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
