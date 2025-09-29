公司目录
Procter & Gamble
  • 薪资
  • 数据分析师

  • 所有数据分析师薪资

Procter & Gamble 数据分析师 薪资

Procter & Gamble in United States的数据分析师薪酬范围从B1级别的每year$112K到B2级别的每year$130K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$105K。 查看Procter & Gamble总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/29/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
B1
$112K
$102K
$5K
$5K
B2
$130K
$125K
$0
$5K
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
查看 1 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级

$160K

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
职业等级是什么 Procter & Gamble?

常见问题

Procter & Gamble in United States数据分析师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$169,750。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Procter & Gamble in United States数据分析师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$100,000。

