Premise 数据科学家 薪资 在Northern Virginia Washington DC

Premise in Northern Virginia Washington DC的数据科学家薪酬包中位数为每year$120K。 查看Premise总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Premise
Data Scientist
Washington DC
年薪总额
$120K
级别
-
基本工资
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$0
在职年限
3 年
工作经验
5 年
职业等级是什么 Premise?

$160K

最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
贡献数据

常见问题

Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Premise for 数据科学家 rollen in Northern Virginia Washington DC er $120,000.

