公司目录
PNC
PNC 薪资

PNC的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$47,760（低端）到法务职位的$218,900（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 PNC. 最后更新： 11/27/2025

软件工程师
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

质量保证软件工程师

数据工程师

站点可靠性工程师

数据科学家
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
产品经理
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

业务分析师
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
软件工程经理
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
财务分析师
Median $105K
项目经理
Median $90.5K
网络安全分析师
Median $75K
数据分析师
Median $105K
信息技术专员
Median $116K
投资银行家
Median $144K
销售
Median $110K
产品设计师
Median $123K
会计师
$66.7K
行政助理
$70.4K
业务拓展
$98.5K
客户服务
$47.8K
数据科学经理
$186K
人力资源
$206K
法务
$219K
管理咨询顾问
$49.2K
机械工程师
$75.4K
房地产经纪人
$116K
招聘专员
$79.6K
解决方案架构师
$159K

数据架构师

云安全架构师

技术项目经理
$74.7K
用户体验研究员
$64.7K
常见问题

PNC薪资最高的职位是法务 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$218,900。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
PNC的年度总薪酬中位数为$102,856。

其他资源

