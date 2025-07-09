公司目录
Pluxee
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Pluxee 薪资

Pluxee的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$16,108（低端）到产品经理职位的$158,426（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Pluxee. 最后更新： 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
业务运营
$39.8K
产品经理
$158K
软件工程师
$16.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

77 10
77 10
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Pluxee薪资最高的职位是产品经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$158,426。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Pluxee的年度总薪酬中位数为$39,781。

推荐职位

    未找到Pluxee的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Coinbase
  • Amazon
  • PayPal
  • Spotify
  • Google
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pluxee/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.