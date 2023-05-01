公司目录
Plusgrade
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Plusgrade 薪资

Plusgrade的薪资范围从信息技术专员职位的年总薪酬$54,223（低端）到软件工程师职位的$94,020（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Plusgrade. 最后更新： 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
软件工程师
Median $94K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

信息技术专员
$54.2K
产品设计师
$63K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

77 10
77 10
产品经理
$81.6K
招聘专员
$65.3K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Plusgrade薪资最高的职位是软件工程师，年度总薪酬为$94,020。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Plusgrade的年度总薪酬中位数为$65,325。

推荐职位

    未找到Plusgrade的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Apple
  • Airbnb
  • Stripe
  • Google
  • Uber
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/plusgrade/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.