Pluralsight 薪资

Pluralsight的薪资范围从软件工程经理职位的年总薪酬$62,559（低端）到客户成功职位的$425,850（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Pluralsight. 最后更新： 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
软件工程师
P2 $117K
P3 $141K
P4 $165K
P5 $217K

全栈软件工程师

产品经理
P3 $151K
P4 $189K
P5 $343K
数据科学家
Median $157K

业务分析师
Median $86K
客户成功
$426K
信息技术专员
$80K
市场运营
$102K
产品设计经理
$241K
项目经理
$87.1K
销售
Median $125K
销售工程师
$136K
软件工程经理
$62.6K
解决方案架构师
$136K
技术项目经理
$116K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Pluralsight，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

常见问题

Pluralsight薪资最高的职位是客户成功 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$425,850。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Pluralsight的年度总薪酬中位数为$135,675。

其他资源

