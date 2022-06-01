公司目录
Plivo
Plivo 薪资

Plivo的薪资范围从Information Technologist (IT)职位的年总薪酬$5,951（低端）到产品经理职位的$76,988（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Plivo. 最后更新： 10/21/2025

软件工程师
Median $29.3K

后端软件工程师

业务分析师
Median $19.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$6K

产品经理
$77K
软件工程经理
$61.7K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Plivo，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Plivo薪资最高的职位是产品经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$76,988。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Plivo的年度总薪酬中位数为$29,302。

