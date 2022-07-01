公司目录
Plexure
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Plexure的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Plexure helps enterprise-level high-frequency retail brands to evaluate, interpret and act on their customer data at every stage in their lifecycle. Optimizing the value of each customer from the first point of engagement, to grow and retain, and win back.We work with some of the world’s best-known brands to provide real-time actionable insights and personalized experiences that result in the identification, activation, growth and retention of a loyal base. Resulting in increased basket size, frequency of visit, margin optimization and overall satisfaction.

    plexure.com
    官网
    2010
    成立年份
    180
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Plexure的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Dropbox
    • Amazon
    • Coinbase
    • Facebook
    • Netflix
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源