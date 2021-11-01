公司目录
Philip Morris International
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Philip Morris International 薪资

Philip Morris International的薪资范围从会计师职位的年总薪酬$13,750（低端）到业务运营职位的$475,124（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Philip Morris International. 最后更新： 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
软件工程师
Median $70K
会计师
$13.8K
业务运营
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
业务分析师
$38.9K
业务拓展
$206K
客户服务运营
$23.3K
数据分析师
$47.6K
数据科学经理
$267K
财务分析师
$21.1K
信息技术专员
$26.2K
市场营销
$23.2K
市场运营
$82.3K
机械工程师
$47.1K
产品经理
$60.3K
项目经理
$51.6K
物业经理
$120K
招聘专员
$92.4K
销售
$49.1K
软件工程经理
$124K
解决方案架构师
$110K
用户体验研究员
$142K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Philip Morris International薪资最高的职位是业务运营 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$475,124。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Philip Morris International的年度总薪酬中位数为$60,300。

推荐职位

    未找到Philip Morris International的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Foot Locker
  • Express
  • URBN
  • Adidas
  • The TJX Companies
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/philip-morris-international/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.