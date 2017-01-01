公司目录
Phifer
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Phifer的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Phifer Incorporated: A leading American manufacturer specializing in premium insect screening solutions and innovative fabrics for indoor/outdoor applications. Our portfolio includes high-performance sun control textiles, elegant furniture fabrics, and precision-engineered aluminum wire and mesh products. For decades, we've combined technical expertise with design excellence to create products that enhance comfort, protect spaces, and deliver lasting value for residential and commercial environments.

    phifer.com
    官网
    1952
    成立年份
    486
    员工人数
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Phifer的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • PayPal
    • Tesla
    • SoFi
    • Google
    • Amazon
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源