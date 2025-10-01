What is the highest 软件工程师 salary at Perry Street Software in Warsaw Metropolitan Area?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 软件工程师 at Perry Street Software in Warsaw Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 421,141. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do Perry Street Software 软件工程师 employees get paid in Warsaw Metropolitan Area?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Perry Street Software for the 软件工程师 role in Warsaw Metropolitan Area is PLN 296,630.