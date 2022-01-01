公司目录
Paytm
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Paytm 薪资

Paytm的薪资范围从招聘专员职位的年总薪酬$12,631（低端）到业务拓展职位的$201,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Paytm. 最后更新： 10/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
软件工程师
Software Engineer $16.3K
Senior Software Engineer $25K
Technical Lead $42K
Senior Technical Lead $63.8K
Principal Engineer $98K

前端软件工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

数据工程师

安全软件工程师

开发运维工程师

产品经理
Product Manager $40.9K
Senior Product Manager $52.4K
Director $82.5K
软件工程经理
Engineering Manager $70.8K
Senior Engineering Manager $80.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
数据科学家
Median $45.8K
业务分析师
Median $31.4K
产品设计师
Median $23.2K
招聘专员
Median $12.6K
技术项目经理
Median $38.8K
业务拓展
$201K
数据科学经理
$35.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$35.1K
产品设计经理
$30K
项目群经理
$42K
项目经理
$29K
销售
$55.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$15.1K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


归属时间表

10%

1

20%

2

20%

3

25%

4

25%

5

股票类型
Options

在Paytm，Options采用5年归属时间表：

  • 10% 归属于 1st- (10.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 2nd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 3rd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 5th- (25.00% 年度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在Paytm，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

有疑问？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工交流，获取职业建议等更多内容。

立即访问！

常见问题

Paytm薪资最高的职位是业务拓展 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$201,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Paytm的年度总薪酬中位数为$40,890。

推荐职位

    未找到Paytm的推荐职位

相关公司

  • ICICI Bank
  • Santander UK
  • BBVA
  • Commerzbank
  • IG Group
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源