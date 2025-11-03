公司目录
Panasonic
Panasonic 软件工程师 薪资

Panasonic in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$108K到L4级别的每year$168K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$156K。 查看Panasonic总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/3/2025

等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
(入门级)
$108K
$102K
$333
$5.8K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$147K
$135K
$0
$11.4K
L4
$168K
$155K
$0
$13K
职业等级是什么 Panasonic?

后端软件工程师

常见问题

Panasonic in United States软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$224,230。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Panasonic in United States软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$155,000。

