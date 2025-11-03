Panasonic in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$108K到L4级别的每year$168K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$156K。 查看Panasonic总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/3/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
$108K
$102K
$333
$5.8K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$147K
$135K
$0
$11.4K
L4
$168K
$155K
$0
$13K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
