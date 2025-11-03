Panasonic的信息技术专员薪酬L4级别为每year$170K。 year薪酬包的中位数总计为$180K。 查看Panasonic总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/3/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$170K
$163K
$0
$7.5K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
