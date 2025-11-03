Palo Alto Networks in United States的解决方案架构师薪酬范围从Solution Architect级别的每year$170K到Principal Solution Architect级别的每year$364K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$357K。 查看Palo Alto Networks总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/3/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Solution Architect
$150K
$141K
$6.3K
$2.1K
Staff Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Staff Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Solution Architect
$364K
$233K
$90K
$41K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Palo Alto Networks，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
